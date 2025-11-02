World Cup high-flyer Marco Odermatt has received numerous lucrative offers. Picture: Keystone

Marco Odermatt is the big high-flyer in the Ski World Cup and is accordingly in demand from sponsors. His manager reveals why the man from Nidwalden also turns down lucrative offers.

Luca Betschart

Marco Odermatt has been the big figurehead of skiing for years. The man from Nidwalden is correspondingly popular with sponsors. Odermatt is so much in demand that he can't - or doesn't want to - accept all offers. His manager Michael Schiendorfer reveals this in an interview with "CH Media".

"Marco gives up a lot of money," says Schiendorfer, who has to turn down requests for the superstar almost every day: "We're talking about a mid-six-figure sum every year that he could earn more." An example? Odermatt could have earned 150,000 francs for two days of skiing with a Kazakh multimillionaire.

"We don't even start with things like that"

But the 46-time World Cup winner refuses. "That's something I love about him," says Schiendorfer. "We agreed immediately: we won't even start with things like that. If Marco got bogged down in such commitments, he would never have these successes."

Odermatt plans his appointments meticulously. He often tries to schedule several public appointments on the same day. "He manages that, others don't. Others are nervous when they have an appearance. Marco, on the other hand, manages five appearances in one day," explains Schiendorfer, adding: "He wants to get things done."

Above all, however, the four-time overall World Cup winner subordinates everything to success. The priorities are clear - even in his environment, as Schiendorfer confirms: "There are a lot of people around him who, like him, believe that health is more important than money."

