The Gisin ski family experiences another shock moment: Michelle is seriously injured in a training crash. Brother Marc talks to blue News about the anxious hours, a delicate operation and a stroke of luck.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Gisin suffered several small fractures to her cervical spine in a training crash in St. Moritz and underwent successful surgery; no permanent damage is to be expected.

In an interview with blue News, brother Marc Gisin describes the situation as "horror" and says: "She was extremely lucky."

Michelle is currently in stable condition and even watched today's downhill on TV. However, she is still waiting for further examinations of her knee and ligaments. Show more

Her brother Marc also witnessed Michelle Gisin's serious training crash. The 37-year-old works as Head of Racing at Stöckli and knows crashes from his own experience. In 2018, he had a serious accident in Val Gardena/Gröden and was in a coma for several days.

blue News spoke to Gisin, who works for Stöckli in St. Moritz, about his sister's fall.

Marc Gisin, how did you experience the last 24 hours?

Of course it was horror, also for our parents again. It was a catastrophe to experience something like that. Unfortunately, they've had to experience it too often with all three of them (editor's note: sister Dominique Gisin was also a professional skier and became Olympic downhill champion in 2014). They actually all wanted to come here and watch the race together. We were all delighted, Michelle was in good form.

How did you experience Michelle's fall yesterday?

Of course it was unpleasant, I was on my way there and then saw on the FIS live ticker that it said DNF (Did not Finish). That's never a good sign. Especially when it also said that training had been interrupted. If it goes on for a relatively long time, then you know: she's fallen. Fortunately, I was quickly informed by the trainers. So I knew that I couldn't go to my hotel, but could go straight to the clinic. That's where I saw her.

Marc Gisin is head of racing at ski manufacturer Stöckli. KEYSTONE

Were you able to speak to her there?

She was undergoing examinations and had to have a CT scan and X-rays, so I was able to see her for the first time. She was in a good mood, given the circumstances, and even made jokes again, as you would expect. She then had a more detailed examination of her cervical spine - and it wasn't so good. It didn't look good and so she had to be taken to a specialist in Zurich as quickly as possible.

But at least the operation went well?

The operation was very complex and took several hours. She had several small fractures, which made her cervical spine unstable. Now we are glad that everything went well. Michelle doesn't have to worry about any permanent damage. She was extremely lucky, as they realized on site. However, her knee is still being examined, so that is yet to come. But the important thing now is that the cervical spine was operated on well and the hand too.

Were images of the knee taken?

Yes, a CT scan and X-rays. Everything is fine with the bones.

And the ligaments?

That is still being examined. But when you see the video of her fall, you can see that not everything is good. After the diagnosis on her neck, however, that was of secondary importance.

How is she doing now?

She is responsive again and is currently watching the race. She's still a bit woozy, but otherwise she's doing well under the circumstances. As soon as she regained her senses, she thanked and apologized endlessly - just as we know her. Above all, thanks are due to the mountain rescue team on site, who were absolutely fantastic in providing first aid.

