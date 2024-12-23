  1. Residential Customers
Painful threader Marc Rochat's bells are already ringing before Christmas

Tobias Benz

23.12.2024

Marc Rochat is hit twice as hard in the first run of the slalom in Alta Badia: after the Swiss skier misses a gate, a slalom pole catches him painfully between the legs.

23.12.2024, 13:47

23.12.2024, 13:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Marc Rochat fails his fourth slalom in a row in Alta Badia.
  • In the process, a slalom pole catches the Frenchman painfully between his legs.
  • In an interview with SRF, Rochat gives the all-clear, but says: "Unfortunately, I'm having a bit of trouble having fun at the moment."
Show more

Ouch! That hurt: Marc Rochat drops out of the first run of the slalom in Alta Badia and is caught between the legs by a slalom pole. The Swiss slalom specialist then has to take a deep breath on the side of the piste and writhes in pain.

Rochat runs over a slalom pole, which then hits him in a sensitive spot.
Rochat runs over a slalom pole, which then hits him in a sensitive spot.

In an interview with SRF, Rochat gives the all-clear shortly afterwards. Everything is fine with his body, but the 32-year-old from Lausanne is concerned about his current emotional state. "Unfortunately, I'm finding it a bit difficult to have fun at the moment," says Rochat, who has been eliminated in all slaloms this winter so far. He failed four times in a row in the first run.

"Sometimes skiing is tough. Unfortunately, that's one of my phases. I don't have a problem at all in training, I just have a bit of trouble keeping my head clear," he explains. "It's like this, now we have a few days' rest. I think I need to breathe a bit and find that fun again."

Slalom in Alta Badia. Loïc Meillard finishes on the podium behind winner Haugan after a sensational 2nd run

Slalom in Alta BadiaLoïc Meillard finishes on the podium behind winner Haugan after a sensational 2nd run

The next chance for the Frenchman to rediscover the joy of competition and finally contest a race to the finish will come on January 8 at the slalom in Madonna di Campiglio

That hurt: Rochat writhes in pain under the eyes of some coaches after his retirement.
That hurt: Rochat writhes in pain under the eyes of some coaches after his retirement.

