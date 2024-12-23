Marc Rochat is hit twice as hard in the first run of the slalom in Alta Badia: after the Swiss skier misses a gate, a slalom pole catches him painfully between the legs.

Marc Rochat fails his fourth slalom in a row in Alta Badia.

In the process, a slalom pole catches the Frenchman painfully between his legs.

In an interview with SRF, Rochat gives the all-clear, but says: "Unfortunately, I'm having a bit of trouble having fun at the moment." Show more

Ouch! That hurt: Marc Rochat drops out of the first run of the slalom in Alta Badia and is caught between the legs by a slalom pole. The Swiss slalom specialist then has to take a deep breath on the side of the piste and writhes in pain.

Rochat runs over a slalom pole, which then hits him in a sensitive spot.

In an interview with SRF, Rochat gives the all-clear shortly afterwards. Everything is fine with his body, but the 32-year-old from Lausanne is concerned about his current emotional state. "Unfortunately, I'm finding it a bit difficult to have fun at the moment," says Rochat, who has been eliminated in all slaloms this winter so far. He failed four times in a row in the first run.

"Sometimes skiing is tough. Unfortunately, that's one of my phases. I don't have a problem at all in training, I just have a bit of trouble keeping my head clear," he explains. "It's like this, now we have a few days' rest. I think I need to breathe a bit and find that fun again."

The next chance for the Frenchman to rediscover the joy of competition and finally contest a race to the finish will come on January 8 at the slalom in Madonna di Campiglio

That hurt: Rochat writhes in pain under the eyes of some coaches after his retirement.

