There will be no such pictures this Olympic winter: Marcel Hirscher postpones his comeback indefinitely. Keystone

Marcel Hirscher has decided not to compete in this winter's Olympics. The Austrian, who competes for the Netherlands, is postponing a return to the World Cup indefinitely.

"The truth is: it's not going to work out. The pace I can go is not worthy of the World Cup," said the eight-time overall World Cup winner in an Instagram video on Friday. "I'll keep training and maybe I'll make it to next year."

Hirscher had officially aimed for a comeback in January. However, that will not happen. "There are no World Cup races and no Olympic Games for me this year," said Hirscher. He reported a forced break of 14 days around Christmas due to a calf injury. "That doesn't necessarily help me to regain my speed and confidence. When I race in the World Cup again, I want to do it properly."

"Haters gonna love it"

Hirscher tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee at the beginning of December 2024 - relatively early in his comeback season after a break of over five and a half years. Due to the injury, the 36-year-old was unable to prepare for the snow in the summer.

In the fall, he missed another three weeks due to a viral infection. Training on the Reiteralm "with the very best" has now strengthened his decision. "Haters gonna love it (the envious will love it). For all those who would have liked to see me skiing: I personally don't like it either, I'm sorry it's not possible this year."