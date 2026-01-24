Marco Odermatt misses his big goal for the season by a hair's breadth. Keystone

Marco Odermatt delivers a top performance on the legendary Streif and celebrates his 100th podium finish. But it's not enough for the top step of the podium - and that hurts the best skier of the moment.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt finishes a strong second in the Kitzbühel downhill.

But Odi is not really happy about his 100th podium finish.

The 28-year-old missed his big goal for the season. Show more

Marco Odermatt missed his big goal for the season, a victory in the downhill in Kitzbühel, by seven hundredths. The 28-year-old had to give way to the four years younger Italian Giovanni Franzoni and settle for second place for the third time on the legendary Streif.

In an interview with "SRF", Odermatt's disappointment is written all over his face. "Difficult, you give so much. Of course, I had a goal today. And when it's so close, it hurts," says Odermatt when asked about his feelings. And he admits: "I haven't digested it yet."

The fact that it is an incredible achievement to finish on the podium again in Kitzbühel is little consolation for Odermatt so soon after the race. "Sure, it was brilliant again. It was my best run on the Streif. But then it hurts even more when you realize you're healthy, you're fit, you have confidence somewhere, I noticed during the inspection that the material fits perfectly. And then when you're seven hundredths off again, it almost hurts even more."

Odermatt adds almost apologetically: "I almost feel a bit stupid when I'm disappointed with a second place here." Especially when you have colleagues around you who have achieved much less. And yet he still says: "Of course it's a defeat for me today."

Odermatt before the season