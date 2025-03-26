Marco Odermatt plays with his new crystal globe after the last giant slalom of the season. It breaks in the process. "A nice story", as he thinks, based on the statements he made shortly beforehand.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt accepts the small crystal globe for the giant slalom on Wednesday evening.

The man from Nidwalden plays with his new trophy, touching the medal hanging from his neck and breaking it.

"Each of my coaches now has a piece of the globe," says Odermatt. Show more

While the song "One More Time" by "Daft Punk" plays in the background in Sun Valley, something new happens to Marco Odermatt: he holds the crystal ball from the giant slalom in his hands and plays with it.

Odermatt throws the ball around its own axis. The trophy shatters. The man from Nidwalden makes big eyes, opens his mouth and grins. "I wanted to throw it up and crashed it with the medal," he tells ORF.

Even before handing over the globe, Odermatt thanked his service staff, his coaches and his family in an interview with "SRF". "Each of these people deserves a globe," he said. Now at least his team will get a piece of it. "There were just as many pieces as for the giant slalom team. Each of my coaches now has a piece of the globe. Nice story."

Odermatt also thinks that the ball faux pas is "perhaps" symbolic of his bumpy start to the season. He was eliminated in the first two giant slaloms in Sölden and Beaver Creek, after which he finished on the podium in every race in his showpiece discipline. So Odermatt takes the giant slalom "One More Time", his fourth in a row. But the first to break.

Marco Odermatt: A piece of ball for each of his team. KEYSTONE

