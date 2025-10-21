Marco Odermatt remains loyal to his long-standing Swiss ski supplier. The overall World Cup winner of the last four seasons has extended his contract with Stöckli ahead of schedule until after the 2029/30 season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"The decision was easy for me: Stöckli is like a family. I know that I can always rely on the equipment and the people behind it," says the 28-year-old from Nidwalden in his outfitter's communiqué.

"This closeness and trust give me the security to concentrate fully on the sport. We've already achieved a lot together - and I'm convinced that many more successes will follow."

Odermatt has been skiing Stöckli skis since 2010. The contract extension also puts an end to rumors that the man from Nidwalden could end his skiing career early - as Pirmin Zurbriggen once did.

With the new contract, which is valid until 2030, Odermatt is sending out a clear signal on this issue and Swiss ski fans can look forward to being able to admire the 28-year-old high-flyer on the competition slopes at least until he is 33.

Marco Odermatt and Stöckli - a perfect match. Keystone

Stöckli is also delighted with the early extension. CEO Marc Gläser emphasizes: "Marco Odermatt and Stöckli - this is a partnership full of passion, trust and success. His achievements are impressive, but his personality is at least as remarkable. He is the perfect brand ambassador for Stöckli. We are proud to be able to continue to accompany him and look forward to the coming chapters of this unique success story."

Nothing is yet known about the financial aspects of the 4-year deal. The new season starts for Odermatt on Sunday at the giant slalom opener in Sölden. You can find the complete World Cup calendar here.

