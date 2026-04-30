Marco Odermatt is facing a disadvantage. KEYSTONE

The provisional World Cup program for the 2026/27 season presents Marco Odermatt with a new challenge: speed skiers could be at a disadvantage in the battle for the overall World Cup. There is even criticism within the FIS.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The provisional program for the coming ski season clearly shifts the balance in the World Cup in favour of the technical disciplines.

With 24 technical races and only 18 speed races, the advantage for Odermatt's rivals to win the overall World Cup is growing.

Even FIS race director Markus Waldner criticizes the imbalance.

The FIS can still adjust its calendar accordingly. Show more

Marco Odermatt won the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row last winter. With a sensational 1626 points and a gigantic lead of over 500 points, the Swiss ski star once again didn't give the competition the slightest chance.

But this clear dominance could soon come to an end. The reason: the provisional World Cup calendar for the coming season clearly favors the technical specialists. The nine downhill races scheduled for next winter are currently set against 13 slaloms.

The speed specialists also lose out when comparing super-G (9 planned races) and giant slalom (11 planned races). A total of 24 technical races and only 18 speed races are to take place. This could have consequences for Odermatt. As he is not competing in slaloms, his maximum number of points will be significantly reduced compared to the competition.

Even FIS race director Markus Waldner doesn't see a fair competition in such planning: "That's not right. And it has never happened in this form before," theTagesanzeigernewspaper quotes the Austrian as saying.

Changes still possible - but Waldner warns: "There will be critical voices"

If it stays that way, it would be a clear advantage for Odermatt's first pursuers in the race for the overall World Cup. Because they are all technicians. The second speed specialist in the overall standings, Franjo von Allmen, finished in seventh place last season. Ahead of him: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, Atle Lie McGrath, Loic Meillard, Henrik Kristofferson and Timon Haugan - they would all benefit from the preponderance of technical races.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has already snatched the giant slalom globe from Odermatt this year - could the overall World Cup even follow next winter? KEYSTONE

But there is hope for Odermatt, von Allmen and co. because the race calendar is not yet finalized. The FIS can correct the imbalance as early as next week in Portoroz (Slovenia).

The FIS technical commission will meet there from May 4 to 7 for its spring meeting. The race program is likely to be the focus of this meeting. However, Waldner is expecting some resistance: "Something still needs to happen. There will be critical voices."

One driver of the development is the desire for more races - not least at management level. FIS CEO Urs Lehmann is pursuing this course, as is President Johan Eliasch, who, according to the Tagesanzeiger, is said to have already made certain promises to event organizers for coming seasons.

According to the newspaper, there have already been two changes to the provisional calendar. For example, the slalom in Chamonix at the end of January has been canceled, but in Courchevel the technicians - and not the speed skiers as originally planned - are to be given their turn. This only shifted the original ratio of 23 technical races to 20 speed races even more to Odermatt's disadvantage - namely to the aforementioned 24 technical races compared to 18 speed races.

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