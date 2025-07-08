  1. Residential Customers
Ski star on summer vacation Marco Odermatt enjoys himself on an electric surfboard in Speedos

Sandro Zappella

8.7.2025

Marco Odermatt enjoys himself on an e-surfboard during his vacation.
Marco Odermatt enjoys himself on an e-surfboard during his vacation.
Source: Instagram/@marcoodermatt

Ski star Marco Odermatt is taking a summer vacation. The overall World Cup winner ventures onto an e-surfboard and cuts a fine figure even in short swimming trunks.

08.07.2025, 09:33

Marco Odermatt was once again the best skier in the world last winter. And what does the superstar do in summer? He goes on vacation on the water and switches to a board. The 27-year-old posts videos on Instagram of him surfing across the sea on an e-surfboard. The e-surfboard is an electric surfboard with an integrated motor that allows you to glide over the water even without waves.

Odermatt is clearly having fun on his surfboard. Another thing that immediately catches the eye. The ski star is wearing Speedos - is he setting a new trend for the summer? At least ski buddy Gino Caviezel, who is on summer vacation with Odermatt, is also wearing the striped, very short swimming trunks.

