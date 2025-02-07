Marco Odermatt seizes his first opportunity at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach and is crowned World Champion in the Super-G. After his triumph, he says: "It was an incredible race."

Tobias Benz

Marco Odermatt outclasses the competition in Saalbach and becomes Super-G World Champion.

After his success, the man from Nidwalden is beaming in an interview with SRF and reveals that he knew immediately that this run would win him the gold medal.

The competition also paid tribute to the Swiss and his incredible performance. Bronze medal winner Sejersted speaks of "a completely different class". Show more

"It was one of those perfect runs," beams Marco Odermatt in the finish area in Saalbach after his dream run to World Championship gold in the super-G. The Swiss skier distanced the competition by a second or more and deservedly crowned himself world champion. He immediately realized how good the run was, he reveals to SRF.

"It may sound a bit arrogant, but I crossed the finish line and knew I couldn't really do any better. The feeling was perfect, the plan worked out perfectly. An incredible race," said the newly crowned super-G world champion.

After the disappointment of the downhill in Kitzbühel, Odermatt immediately got back on track in Saalbach and snatched world championship gold at the very first opportunity. "For me, the big goal was to become world champion again. It could have happened a few years earlier. In Cortina I had the best time and then I made a huge mistake. In Beijing it would have been enough for a medal, then I'm out. In Courchevel I take one percent back and finish fourth. But today it worked out the way I wanted."

Marco Odermatt is delighted with his perfect run after crossing the finish line. KEYSTONE

Kriechmayr: "He is incredible"

The competition is also amazed by Odi's dream run. Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, for example, told SRF: "I'm 1.2 seconds behind Odi, that's a big gap. But of course he's incredible. You can only congratulate him."

Bronze medal winner Sejersted echoes this sentiment: "My run was very good, but Odermatt is in a completely different class." There was also high praise from the Swiss ranks: "That was a perfect run. It actually deserves more than gold," is the accolade from SRF co-commentator Beat Feuz.

Girlfriend Stella and sister Alina in the spectator stands are also delighted with the amazing run. The two of them can be seen cheering euphorically on the big screen immediately after crossing the finish line, and the man from Nidwalden doesn't miss it either: "I looked at the screen at the finish and saw them for a moment. That was wonderful," beams Odermatt.

