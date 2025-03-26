Marco Odermatt ends the World Cup season with four bullets. He manages the quadruple for the second time in a row. He shows his emotions after his last race of the season.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt concludes his strong season in the Ski World Cup with 2nd place in the giant slalom.

"It took a lot of energy," says Odermatt. In the 2nd run in Sun Valley, he makes up ground and moves up from 6th place to 2nd place.

Odermatt is on the verge of tears during the TV interview. Show more

Marco Odermatt ends his outstanding season at the World Cup final in Sun Valley with 2nd place in the giant slalom. The man from Nidwalden has won no less than four globes. Those of the overall World Cup and those of the downhill, super-G and giant slalom disciplines.

"I'm really empty," says an emotional Odermatt after his last race of the season on "SRF". The final race in the USA sapped his strength. "It took a lot of energy." In the second run, Odermatt gives it his all, conjures up the best time in the snow and moves up from sixth place to second place.

Odermatt sings a hymn of praise

Odermatt closes the season in his showpiece discipline with his seventh podium place in the ninth race. He was eliminated from the other two races (Sölden and Beaver Creek).

"It was an incredible season," summarizes Odermatt. He is close to tears and continues: "You give so much to the sport every day. The whole team, the family ... I don't know what to say either." Odermatt sings the praises of his service staff, his coaches and his family: "Each of these people deserves a bullet."

Marco Odermatt wins the small crystal globe in the giant slalom for the fourth time in a row. KEYSTONE

Odermatt's individual cogs interlock. His dominance of the ski circus has continued for years - and that makes him emotional. "It goes on year after year, weekend after weekend, race after race. It takes so much energy to always get into the mode where you stand at the start and have the feeling that the most important race is coming up. That's how the second race went so well again."

Tumler: "Best and most beautiful season comes to an end"

Thomas Tumler is less satisfied with his final race. The man from Graubünden was unable to cope with the highly twisting course and finished in 13th place.

Nevertheless, he is happy with his season. At the age of 35, he turned up the heat this winter and took two podium places in the World Cup. One of them was victory in Beaver Creek, the first of his career. He also won two silver medals at the World Championships in Saalbach (giant slalom and team event). Tumler states: "It was more than I had manifested to myself. The best and most beautiful season of my career is coming to an end."

Videos from the department