Marco Odermatt at the Swiss Ski media meeting ahead of the 2025/2026 World Cup season in THE HALL, Wednesday, October 1, 2025 in Duebendorf. (KEYSTONE/Andreas Becker) KEYSTONE

The grief over the tragedy in Crans-Montana is deep. Now ski star Marco Odermatt has also spoken out about the inferno.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the fire in Crans-Montana, Marco Odermatt expressed his sympathy for the victims and the helpers.

Race director Christian Haueter also spoke of a shadow over the weekend.

In Adelboden, the supporting program will be cancelled on the day of mourning, work will be suspended and a memorial chapel will be set up. Show more

Following the fire in Crans-Montana, ski star Marco Odermatt has now also commented on the tragedy. "Even though everyday racing life has resumed for us, our thoughts and sympathies are naturally with the families who have been torn apart by this incredible tragedy," he toldBlick.

The Nidwalden native continues: "I wish those who survived the inferno all the strength and patience on the road to recovery. And infinite thanks to all those who have been working for them for days."

The Ski World Cup stops off in Adelboden this weekend. It remains to be seen whether Marco Odermatt - like Camille Rast recently with her victory in Kranjska Gora - will wear a visible sign of mourning.

"Shadow over the race weekend"

Christian Hauter, Managing Director of the races in Adelboden, also commented on the weekend to blue News: "Of course we are looking forward to this race weekend," he said. However, there is also a sense of sadness: "The unbelievable, tragic events cast a shadow over the race weekend."

On Friday, the national day of mourning declared by the Federal Council, the entire supporting program will be cancelled. The starting number draw will also be canceled. "It wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right one," says Haueter.

At 2 p.m., when the church bells ring throughout Switzerland, work will also come to a halt in Adelboden - including a silent commemoration in the finish area and the organization staff. A memorial chapel has also been set up in the World Cup village: a place of retreat for fans to pause, leave their thoughts or simply mourn in silence.