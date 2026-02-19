Marco Odermatt is skiing - in Ticino. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

After the stress of the Olympics, Marco Odermatt visited Ticino. On Wednesday, the ski star took to the slopes south of the Alps for a day of freeriding with friends.

The World Cup leader in the Leventina ski region: Marco Odermatt surprised everyone when he turned up on the slopes of Carì on Wednesday.

Instead of wearing a racing outfit, the man from Nidwalden was relaxed in a gray ski suit. In addition to his helmet and goggles, Odi also had a rucksack with an airbag on his shoulders. He also had wide skis suitable for freeriding, as the "Corriere del Ticino" writes. The plan: a day off in the company of his friends in deep snow. Despite wearing normal clothing, Odi did not remain undetected for long. However, the 28-year-old was happy to stop and chat with fans. And to pose for lots of photos.

The day in the snow also brought sociable moments, as the Ticino newspaper reports. For example, the group stopped for lunch at a restaurant right next to the middle station.

Three Olympic medals in his luggage

A reminder: Odermatt is fresh from the Olympic Games. In Bormio, he won two silver medals (giant slalom and team competition) and also took bronze in the super-G.