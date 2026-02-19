Shortly after the OlympicsMarco Odermatt treats himself to a day of skiing in the deep snow of Ticino
After the stress of the Olympics, Marco Odermatt visited Ticino. On Wednesday, the ski star took to the slopes south of the Alps for a day of freeriding with friends.
The World Cup leader in the Leventina ski region: Marco Odermatt surprised everyone when he turned up on the slopes of Carì on Wednesday.
Instead of wearing a racing outfit, the man from Nidwalden was relaxed in a gray ski suit. In addition to his helmet and goggles, Odi also had a rucksack with an airbag on his shoulders. He also had wide skis suitable for freeriding, as the "Corriere del Ticino" writes. The plan: a day off in the company of his friends in deep snow. Despite wearing normal clothing, Odi did not remain undetected for long. However, the 28-year-old was happy to stop and chat with fans. And to pose for lots of photos.