Matthias Iten scores his first World Cup points thanks to a brilliant performance in Val d'Isère. Picture: Keystone

Matthias Iten amazes in the slalom in Val d'Isère and makes it into the top 10 with bib number 61. The Zug native is delighted with the first World Cup points of his career.

Luca Betschart

With bib number 61, Matthias Iten tackles the slalom in Val d'Isère on Sunday morning, puts in a strong performance in difficult conditions and actually grabs the last place for the second run. This is already a dream come true for the man from Zug.

Thanks to this exploit, Iten, who has always had to compete with high numbers in the World Cup, is allowed to open the second run. "It's mega. It's what you dream of when you're a little boy. It's really cool that it worked out like this," says the 26-year-old, who has never reached the second run in six previous World Cup slaloms.

And Iten seized his chance, setting the third-best time with bib number 1 and taking over a second off team leader Meillard in the second run. The reward: Iten makes up a whole 20 places and finishes in a sensational 10th place.

During the SRF interview, Iten does not yet know that he will even make it into the top 10. However, she is already delighted with her first World Cup points: "I know that I'm in good form at the moment. The fact that I was able to do it today in this skiing weather is mega."

