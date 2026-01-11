Loïc Meillard leaves Adelboden without a podium finish. Keystone

After Marco Odermatt's victory in the giant slalom on Saturday, the Swiss also wanted to cause a sensation in the slalom in Adelboden. But Loïc Meillard and co. came away empty-handed. Comments on the race.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss slalom racers miss out on the podium at their home race in Adelboden despite high expectations. Loïc Meillard drops out and says: "It just hurts."

Tanguy Nef finished eighth as the best Swiss, but is not entirely satisfied with the result and is still waiting for his first World Cup podium finish. "I'll remain patient," says Nef.

Frenchman Paco Rassat wins the race, celebrates his second victory of the season and now leads the slalom discipline rankings. After the race, he also reveals the secret of his success. Show more

"It's all about millimeters. You have to attack. If it doesn't work, then that's the way it is," says Meillard in the SRF interview after his retirement. After a strong first intermediate time, he approaches the pole combination a little too directly and gets caught. "That was a mistake on my part. It just hurts now," says Meillard.

He had set his sights high for his home race. Now he leaves with a 6th place in the giant slalom and a failure in the slalom. "There's only frustration at the moment. It will take a few hours to digest this."

Nef's fear of Rassat

Tanguy Nef, the best Swiss on Sunday, is in a different mood - even if he is not completely satisfied with his 8th place. "There were a few very good things. I always struggle with the upper part in Adelboden. The start is actually easy, but I have less speed than the others. That costs a lot. But otherwise it was very solid, even if I did make a few small mistakes," says Nef.

His goal was to make it onto the podium. The Frenchman is still waiting for his very first podium finish in the World Cup, but is consistently in the top 10. "I know that I'm skiing well. I just need that little bit of luck," he says with a smile: "I'm staying positive and patient. My day will come."

Gigantic atmosphere in Adelboden as Tanguy Nef crosses the finish line. Keystone

This day has come for Paco Rassat. The Frenchman takes his second win of the winter in Adelboden and takes the lead in the discipline rankings. "Paco scares me," laughs Nef. "He's so stable and fast, so good. That's exactly what I try to deliver every day in training and in the race, but there's still work to do."

Kristoffersen "not satisfied with everything"

In his interview with SRF, Rassat says that the vociferous crowd gave him additional motivation. The 27-year-old took a while to arrive at the top of the world. This season, however, Rassat is running like clockwork. What is the secret of his success? "I've mainly worked on my mental skills."

Paco Rassat (center) celebrates in Adelboden with the two Norwegians Atle Lie McGrath and Henrik Kristoffersen. Keystone

In second and third place are two Norwegians who are satisfied with the result, but had hoped for a little more. "I've already come second three times here in Adelboden," says Atle Lie McGrath. "But I'm very happy, it was really difficult today."

Third-placed Henrik Kristoffersen says: "I'm happy with 3rd place. But I'm not happy with everything. But that's skiing. We always try to do our best. That's how it goes."

Another disappointment for Yule

Once again, the race was disappointing for Daniel Yule, who triumphed on the Chuenisbärgli in 2020, but has now been lagging behind his top form for two years. He has to settle for 26th place.

"Right now, I can't take anything positive with me. It's getting a bit more difficult to digest. You sacrifice a lot, be it in summer or winter. If that's not rewarded, it's difficult," he says. "But it's not just me. There are many others who also invest a lot in skiing. Over my entire career, I certainly can't complain."