Loïc Meillard was the big winner at the World Ski Championships. But he left his hair on. Keystone

The Swiss speed team's crazy haircut at the World Ski Championships will be remembered for a long time to come. So why did the two big technical aces Loïc Meillard and Wendy Holdener keep their hair on?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss men's speed team made headlines at the World Ski Championships with their crazy hairstyles.

Slalom world champion Loïc Meillard would also have had the chance to get a new haircut, but opted not to shave his head.

He wouldn't have bet anyone on his hair, explains Meillard. Wendy Holdener, on the other hand, would have had her hair cut off if she had won World Championship gold. Show more

Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and co. dominated the headlines at the World Ski Championships with their "hairstyle madness". After the downhill, the members of the Swiss men's speed team all shaved off their hair - or at least part of it. In doing so, they demonstrated their team spirit and shaved their way into the hearts of ski fans.

The Swiss technicians also celebrated great successes in Saalbach. First and foremost Loïc Meillard, who won gold in the slalom and team combined and bronze in the giant slalom. The man from Neuchâtel is the big winner of the World Ski Championships - but his hair stayed on.

Why? "There was a bet among the speed specialists that their hair would be shaved off. But I didn't bet anyone on my hair," Meillard explains to Blick."And that's why I'm not going to copy the downhill skiers' action."

Meillard is too disciplined, Holdener would have done it

However, his team-mate Daniel Yule would have been only too happy to grab the scissors. He says that he and Luca Aerni always have fun giving themselves a terrible haircut at the summer ski camp in Argentina. "Of course, we've already tried several times to encourage Loïc to take part in our 'Courage to be ugly' campaign," says Yule. But Meillard is too disciplined for such things.

Wendy Holdener, on the other hand, would have been quite prepared for a new, horrible haircut. If she had won the long-awaited gold medal, she would have said goodbye to her long hair. But behind Camille Rast, she "only" managed silver in the slalom.

Holdener's girlfriend, the Austrian former ski racer Michaela Kirchgasser, was apparently already ready with the scissors. "Maybe I'll have her cut my hair like that", Holdener is quoted as saying in Blick.

Videos from the department