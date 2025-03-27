Loïc Meillard has won three of the last four races. KEYSTONE

With his victory in the slalom in Hafjell, Loïc Meillard relaunched the battle for victory in the discipline rankings. Although he is 57 points behind leader Henrik Kristoffersen, the man from Neuchâtel wants to step on the gas in the last race of the season.

Linus Hämmerli

Loïc Meillard is in second place behind Henrik Kristoffersen in the slalom discipline rankings with one race to go.

"We'll both be 120 percent motivated at the start," says Meillard the day before the showdown.

Clement Noël is also still in the race for the slalom globe. The Frenchman is in third place with 526 points behind Meillard (565) and Kristoffersen (612). Show more

Loïc Meillard is in top form. "I can make mistakes and still make progress," he said on SRF after his victory in the giant slalom on Wednesday evening. The French-Swiss racer has won three of the last four races. On Thursday evening he wants to continue winning.

In the slalom, Meillard is flirting with the small crystal globe one race before the end. He is 57 points behind leader Henrik Kristoffersen and is putting a lot of pressure on the Norwegian. Kristoffersen knows that he has to finish at least fifth to win the discipline classification.

Meanwhile, Meillard has no time for tactics. "I'll step on the gas and do my best," he says. Meillard is certain: "It will be a battle." Kristoffersen has shown that he is in good form. "We'll both be 120 percent motivated at the start."

Clement Noël is also in the race for the slalom globe. With 526 points, he is clearly behind Meillard (565) and Kristoffersen (612). But if Kristoffersen drops out of the slalom, Noël is suddenly a hot candidate for the globe again.

