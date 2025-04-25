  1. Residential Customers
No national team status Michelle Gisin and Joana Hählen downgraded by Swiss-Ski

SDA

25.4.2025 - 14:38

No longer has national team status after a mixed season: Michelle Gisin.
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss-Ski alpine national teams will be larger for the coming season. 14 men and seven women will now have the highest squad status. Michelle Gisin will be downgraded.

25.04.2025, 14:38

25.04.2025, 16:05

In the men's team, Luca Aerni, Alexis Monney and Tanguy Nef have been promoted from the A squad to the national team. For Aerni, it means a return: the 32-year-old from Bern last benefited from national team status in the 2018/19 season. The 25-year-old Monney and Nef, who is four years older, were promoted from the B to the A squad a year ago.

On the women's side, Malorie Blanc is now also a member of the highest level. The 21-year-old high-flyer from Valais made the leap straight up from the B team. She joins Jasmine Flury, Lara Gut-Behrami, Wendy Holdener, Mélanie Meillard, Camille Rast and Corinne Suter. Michelle Gisin and Joana Hählen no longer have national team status and are now in the A squad.

In total, the Swiss-Ski alpine squad comprises 117 athletes.

The men's national team

  • Aerni Luca
  • Boisset Arnaud
  • Caviezel Gino
  • Hintermann Niels
  • Meillard Loïc
  • Monney Alexis
  • Murisier Justin
  • Nef Tanguy
  • Odermatt Marco
  • Rochat Marc
  • Rogentin Stefan
  • Tumler Thomas
  • Von Allmen Franjo
  • Yule Daniel
The women's national team

  • Blanc Malorie
  • Flury Jasmine
  • Gut-Behrami Lara
  • Holdener Wendy
  • Meillard Mélanie
  • Rast Camille
  • Suter Corinne
