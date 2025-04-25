The Swiss-Ski alpine national teams will be larger for the coming season. 14 men and seven women will now have the highest squad status. Michelle Gisin will be downgraded.
In the men's team, Luca Aerni, Alexis Monney and Tanguy Nef have been promoted from the A squad to the national team. For Aerni, it means a return: the 32-year-old from Bern last benefited from national team status in the 2018/19 season. The 25-year-old Monney and Nef, who is four years older, were promoted from the B to the A squad a year ago.
On the women's side, Malorie Blanc is now also a member of the highest level. The 21-year-old high-flyer from Valais made the leap straight up from the B team. She joins Jasmine Flury, Lara Gut-Behrami, Wendy Holdener, Mélanie Meillard, Camille Rast and Corinne Suter. Michelle Gisin and Joana Hählen no longer have national team status and are now in the A squad.
In total, the Swiss-Ski alpine squad comprises 117 athletes.
The men's national team
- Aerni Luca
- Boisset Arnaud
- Caviezel Gino
- Hintermann Niels
- Meillard Loïc
- Monney Alexis
- Murisier Justin
- Nef Tanguy
- Odermatt Marco
- Rochat Marc
- Rogentin Stefan
- Tumler Thomas
- Von Allmen Franjo
- Yule Daniel
The women's national team
- Blanc Malorie
- Flury Jasmine
- Gut-Behrami Lara
- Holdener Wendy
- Meillard Mélanie
- Rast Camille
- Suter Corinne