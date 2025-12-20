Swiss female skiers are plagued by serious injuries. Vreni Schneider talks to blue Sport about the bad luck with injuries and the pressure on ski stars to perform in the Olympic season.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vreni Schneider emphasizes that despite all efforts, injuries in skiing cannot be completely avoided - the risk is part of the game.

Athletes have to push themselves to their limits in training, especially in an Olympic season - in the end, luck or bad luck also plays a major role.

Schneider still sees medal opportunities for Swiss-Ski, especially for the men. She also believes that the women coming up the ranks will perform well. Show more

Although the ski season is still young, several athletes have already suffered injuries, some of them serious. "That's very bitter. But I don't think you can avoid it," says Vreni Schneider at a meeting with blue Sport.

The more you tell yourself to stay healthy and not get injured, the more likely it is that something will happen, she believes. "You can't control that. You have to push yourself to the limit in training. You're also so focused on the big events. It's the Olympic season," says Schneider.

The 61-year-old sums it up by saying that it all has to do with luck or bad luck. The injuries to Lara Gut-Behrami and Michelle Gisin "hurt" Schneider. "But they are doing an exemplary job. They say it's not a tragedy," says the 61-year-old, adding: "It's really miserable. It's really hard. And it's a bit shit. But there are other things," emphasizes Schneider, recalling the fatal accident involving Matteo Franzoso: "It's bad. These are brutal things."

"Nobody wants fatal accidents"

Does something need to change in the ski circus? "They're working on it and trying to change it. With the equipment, with the slope conditions, with the barriers," says Schneider.

The sad thing is that you can only react. "It should be changed beforehand, but it's all just people," says Schneider, adding: "Everyone wants the best and to stay healthy. Nobody wants someone to have a fatal accident."

"Everyone is aware of the residual risk," summarizes the skiing legend. But you also have that in everyday life, whether on the road or when skiing in your free time.

Even without the injured, Swiss-Ski's chances of winning a medal are intact, especially in the men's event, Schneider believes. "In the women's event, there may be others who see the opportunity straight away. Camille Rast is standing in for Lara Gut-Berahmi more than passably. Wendy had a bit of bad luck recently. But that doesn't mean anything," emphasizes Schneider. "Maybe some of them will be lucky at the Olympics and win the medals there."

