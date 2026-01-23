Michelle Gisin and Luca De Aliprandini have been a couple since 2014. Now, two years after their engagement, the two ski stars tied the knot in a church ceremony this weekend in Riva del Garda, Italy. This was revealed in an Instagram post by the couple with the caption: “Forever.”

Because Gisin is still dealing with the aftermath of her serious fall in St. Moritz last December, the celebration is a bit smaller than originally planned. Also in attendance are friends from the ski circuit, such as Jasmina Suter, Giovanni Borsotti, Filip Zubcic, and Peter Fill.

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