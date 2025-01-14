Michelle Gisin will no longer be curving around the slalom poles. Keystone

Michelle Gisin is turning her back on the slalom. She is giving up the discipline in the World Cup from now on, as she announced on Instagram.

Linus Hämmerli

From now on, she will focus on the super-G, downhill and giant slalom.

Her statistics in the slalom: 103 starts, 45 top ten places, 9 podium places, 1 victory. Show more

Michelle Gisin raced her first World Cup slalom on December 29, 2012. At that time she finished 18th in Semmering. 102 more starts in the technical discipline followed, but now it's over.

"When I first started in a World Cup slalom over 12 years ago, I could never have imagined what lay ahead of me," says Gisin in a video on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

In the slalom, she has finished in the top 10 45 times in 103 starts, finished on the podium nine times and won once. The victory in Semmering 2020 is the only World Cup win in Gisin's career to date. Her best slalom result this season was 19th place in Killington.

After her slalom retirement, Gisin wants to concentrate on the remaining three disciplines, downhill, giant slalom and super-G.

Gisin will compete in the last slalom of her career on Tuesday evening in Flachau. After that, she will concentrate on the other three disciplines.