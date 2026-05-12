In her horror crash in St. Moritz, Michelle Gisin narrowly escaped paraplegia: now the 32-year-old reveals that she was back on skis for the first time and gives hope for a comeback.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Gisin is recovering slowly but steadily after her serious training crash in December 2025. The many different injuries in particular are making rehabilitation difficult.

The two-time Olympic champion has already been back on skis briefly and skied a few turns in Engelberg. Her goal remains to return to the World Cup, but she doesn't want to make a decision until she has fully recovered in the fall.

In addition to her rehab, Gisin also has private highlights to look forward to: First she will travel to Croatia for Filip Zubcic's wedding, and later she will marry her fiancé Luca de Aliprandini. Show more

The Swiss Ski Night took place in Zurich-Oerlikon on Tuesday evening. Athletes were honored in various categories for their achievements over the past winter. Michelle Gisin, who suffered a serious fall during training in St. Moritz in December 2025, also walked the red carpet. The two-time Olympic champion suffered various injuries, including a torn cruciate ligament and a complex wrist injury, and even narrowly escaped paraplegia.

On the red carpet, she told blue News: "I'm getting better and better. I'm making slow but steady progress. That's the most important thing."

The biggest problem is the complexity of so many injuries: "There are things that go really well, I was able to cross-country ski again very soon. Hiking up the mountain on touring skis also works very well. " In the weights room, some exercises are great and others don't work at all. Cycling, for example, is a huge challenge: "From the wrist, the shoulder, the neck. Then I'm also a bit blocked and then with the traffic I'm a bit scared."

Gisin is already back on skis

Will Gisin continue her professional alpine career? This question has been on Swiss skiers' minds in recent months. The 32-year-old says: "As long as I don't say otherwise, I'm an active skier. My big goal is to get back on the snow."

Gisin also reveals that she has even been back on skis: "I've already been able to make a few turns and it was wonderful. I didn't want to miss the last day of skiing at home in Engelberg."

It was great that she was able to make a few turns there: "That was important for my heart and head. Otherwise I spend a lot of time in the gym and the aim is to start building up my skiing in July/August and in the fall I'll decide whether I want to try this again for next season." As things stand, there is not much to say against it.

The first goal now is to be fully fit in the summer. "Then I want to decide on the skis in proper training and not just slide around a bit. So when I'm fully fit again, I can decide: Do I still want to? And the other question: Can I still?" At the moment, however, it's all about getting healthy again.

Next stop: Filip Zubcic's wedding

Gisin has not yet had time for a vacation due to her rehab. But on Wednesday she's off to Croatia - to Filip Zubcic's wedding. The Croatian is a giant slalom specialist, just like Gisin's fiancé Luca de Aliprandini.

Gisin and de Aliprandini's wedding is also coming up in the summer: "We're really looking forward to it, but that's why we haven't had time for a vacation yet. There's a lot going on and of course a lot of preparation is needed: most of it has been planned and the anticipation is huge."

More about Michelle Gisin