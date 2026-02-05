Michelle Gisin shortly before her fall in downhill training in St. Moritz. Keystone

In December, Michelle Gisin crashes during downhill training in St. Moritz and suffers serious injuries. In a media round, she has now spoken about her injuries and revealed some deep insights.

Gisin doesn't want to complain, because she knows: "I could have been paraplegic."

Even though she is making progress with her health, it is still uncertain whether she will ever race in the World Cup again. Show more

Of course, as a skier, Michelle Gisin would love to be preparing for the Olympic Games these days, but after her heavy fall in downhill training in St. Moritz in December, it quickly became clear that this wish would not come true. The Games will take place without Gisin.

However, the 32-year-old from Engelberg is not complaining, as she is aware that she was unlucky. "It sunk in when the doctors were in my room and said how incredibly close it was. I could have been paraplegic. And the idea of paraplegia at that height is extremely bad, that's what I struggled with the most emotionally," she says in an online conference.

She now no longer needs crutches and can move around freely. "I still have to get the wires out of my wrist on Tuesday. The knee is already in good shape." As a reminder: the medial collateral ligament and cruciate ligament were completely torn and the meniscus was also damaged. But Gisin makes it clear: "The most important thing is the neck. I have to build up the muscles again. But I can bend over normally and the mobility of my neck is already working pretty well."

During the Olympic Games, she will be keeping her fingers crossed for her fiancé, the Italian Luca de Aliprandini. What will happen with her own career is still up in the air. Gisin says: "I want to get fit again. And try to see the 2027 home World Championships in Crans-Montana as motivation. But whether I'll actually be there then is completely open. I know that I still have a long way to go." Looking too far ahead is difficult at the moment. But: "I have every opportunity to make a full recovery - I'm very grateful for that."

