Michelle Gisin crashes heavily in the second training session for the World Cup downhill in St. Moritz. As Swiss-Ski has now announced, the Swiss skier will need an operation on her cervical spine.

Syl Battistuzzi

Gisin fell after a good minute of skiing after her skis were cut. The Engelberg native then slid unchecked into the safety nets and remained there. Gisin was immediately given first aid and prepared for transportation by helicopter. Around half an hour after the fall, the Swiss skier was flown to the Gut Clinic in St. Moritz to be examined more closely.

The medics and paramedics in action: Michelle Gisin is transported away after her serious fall sda

A few hours later, Swiss-Ski announced in a press release that the examinations had revealed injuries to her right wrist, left knee and cervical spine. Michelle Gisin had to be flown by Rega to the Hirslanden Clinic in Zurich for treatment of the cervical spine injury. There, the cervical spine will be operated on today.

Swiss-Ski further writes that Gisin is doing well under the circumstances and can move her arms and legs normally. Further examinations and treatment of her right wrist and left knee will only be possible once her cervical spine has stabilized.

Swiss injury misery

With Gisin's fall, the bad luck in the Swiss women's team continues. Lara Gut-Behrami is out for the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during training in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Corinne Suter will have to take around a month off due to injuries sustained last Wednesday during training in St. Moritz. Examinations of the Olympic downhill champion revealed a torn muscle fiber in her lower left leg and a bruised left knee joint. In addition, a fracture in the right rear foot area was discovered.

At a media appointment on Wednesday, Gisin said that it hurt her terribly that Lara and Corinne couldn't be there. Now she herself is next on the Swiss-Ski women's injury list.

Hählen sets best time with bib number 56

The second downhill training session continued after Gisin's nasty fall, but the results were a minor matter. At least there is still some positive Swiss news to report. Joana Hählen set the best time with bib number 56.

The first downhill of the season is on the program in St. Moritz this Friday (10.15 am).

The results of the 2nd downhill training session 1. Joana Hählen (SUI)

2. Ester Ledecka (CZE) + 0.13

3. Sofia Goggia (ITA) + 0.21

4th Laura Pirovano (ITA) +0.22

5. Emma Aicher (GER) +0.23 - but disqualified

6th Breezy Johnson (USA) +0.24

7th Kira Weidle-Winkelmann (GER) +0.26

8. Laura Gauche (FRA) + 0.27

9th Nina Ortlieb (AUT) + 0.48

10th Anna Schilcher (AUT) + 0.63 Show more

