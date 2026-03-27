Michelle Gisin during her interview on the SRF program "Gredig direkt". Keystone

Three months after her serious fall, Michelle Gisin talks to SRF about the difficult time afterwards and her injuries. She does not rule out a return to the World Cup.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ski racer Michelle Gisin had a serious fall during training in St. Moritz, injuring her cervical spine and narrowly escaping paraplegia.

Three months later, she reports how close it was and that she injured her hand and shoulder as well as her spine, and is still feeling the consequences.

A return to the World Cup is uncertain, but in the long term she wants to test whether she can race again. Show more

Michelle Gisin was traveling at a good 110 km/h in training in St. Moritz when she crashed. Crashed hard. The Swiss skier crashed into the safety nets and was taken to hospital. Among other things, she injured her cervical spine. She escaped paraplegia by centimetres.

Three months after the violent crash, Gisin spoke about it publicly for the first time. "The doctors told me that it was incredibly close. I could have been paraplegic. I really struggled with this idea," she tells the SRF program "Gredig direkt". The X-ray was "terrifying", Gisin recalls.

"It's still difficult for me to understand how I was able to injure myself so badly," explains the 32-year-old. Because she sees herself as a cautious skier.

Tearful interview broke her heart

Caution did not help her on the Corviglia piste. In addition to her cervical spine, she also injured her hand: "I dislocated three metacarpal bones, which is very rare and complex." She still feels the consequences of this today. She also tore two tendons in her shoulder. "The least of it," says Gisin, who knows that she got away with a black eye.

One of the most emotional moments of the ski season happened shortly after the crash. Gisin's fiancé Luca de Aliprandini raced two days after his beloved's crash and then gave an emotional interview in tears. "I was heartbroken," says Gisin, who today regrets that she advised de Aliprandini to start. "I was on medication and didn't realize the seriousness of the situation."

World Cup return uncertain

Gisin will marry her long-term partner in the summer. Will she take his name then? She replies with a laugh: "No. It's far too long and has no place on the screen."

So is Gisin planning a World Cup return? Uncertain. At the moment, it is unimaginable to race, but she needs the incentive of rehab. When she returns to the skis, she wants to ski a simple giant slalom: "Then I'll know if I want to again and have to find out if I can again."