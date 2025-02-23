Mikaela Shiffrin breaks a historic mark with her 100th World Cup victory. After the race, she is overwhelmed with emotion.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Mikaela Shiffrin is the measure of all things in alpine ski racing.

With her 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, the US American is entering new spheres.

During the interview, Shiffrin struggles for words before a "thank you" leaves her mouth after the first tears. Show more

Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 100th World Cup race in the slalom in Sestriere. The US American breaks a historic mark; she was already the sole record holder in terms of victories. After the race, she is lost for words in the finish area.

After the first question, tears roll down Shiffrin's cheeks. Only after a few seconds does she get the first word out: "Thank you!"

Shiffrin continues: "Everyone was so supportive, the team colleagues, the opponents. I am so grateful." Shiffrin also thanks the fans.

Being able to celebrate her 100th victory together with colleague Paula Moltzan (third in the slalom) was "pretty special". Shiffrin went into the second run as the leader and said to herself: "Ok, it's like a day in training. Just go full throttle. I made it achievable." A lot had gone her way today.

Her 100th victory is also podium number 155 in the World Cup. She celebrated her first victory at the age of 17 in the slalom in Aare in 2012.

The athletes with the most World Cup victories 1: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA, 100 victories)

2: Ingemar Stenmark (Sweden, 86 victories)

3: Lindsey Vonn (USA, 82 victories)

4: Marcel Hirscher (Austria, 67 victories)

5: Annemarie Moser-Pröll (Austria, 62 wins)

6: Vreni Schneider (Switzerland, 55 victories)

7: Hermann Maier (Austria, 54 victories)

8: Alberto Tomba (Italy, 50 victories)

9: Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland), Renate Grötschl (Austria), Marc Giarardelli (Luxembourg) - 46 wins each

12: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland, 45 wins) Show more

