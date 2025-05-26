Mikaela Shiffrin proves her multi-talent. Image: Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin proves in a singing casting show that she has other talents besides skiing. The jury is impressed by the US-American's performance.

Luca Betschart

Mikaela Shiffrin has achieved pretty much everything there is to achieve in alpine skiing. The 30-year-old can call herself Olympic champion, world champion and overall World Cup winner and already has over 100 World Cup victories to her name. But Shiffrin has other talents too.

The US-American proves this in the singing casting show "The Voice", where Shiffrin does not appear as an official participant. Instead, she was supposed to teach the judges Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé how to ski better - and vice versa, receive vocal training.

But when Shiffrin sings the song "Breathe" by Anna Nalick and plays the guitar, the judges are left in awe. "Did you know she was that good?" says Ballerini. And Canadian Michael Bublé asks the director, puzzled: "Can I vote for her too?"

When Shiffrin has finished her performance, she wants feedback from the two judges. However, they don't have much to give her, which is why Shiffrin states: "I have the feeling that wasn't a good return."

