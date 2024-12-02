The American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was leading at the halfway point, crashes in the second run of the World Cup giant slalom in Killington. sda

After her crash in the giant slalom in Killington on Saturday, Mikaela Shiffrin gives the all-clear from hospital. She has now listed the injuries she suffered. It is still unclear when the 29-year-old will be back on the slopes.

It is a shock for the ski fans in Killington: Mikaela Shiffrin, who was leading the second run of the giant slalom, crashes in the steep slope, crashes into the safety nets and remains lying down. TV pictures show that the 29-year-old is being looked after after the fall and is able to move. There was no further information about Shiffrin's state of health for a long time until she took to social media late on Saturday evening.

Quick update. Thank you for your cheers and support. Wishing the best of luck to my teammates tomorrow!! I’ll be cheering from the sidelines on this one.🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5siYwSFxMT — Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷️ (@MikaelaShiffrin) November 30, 2024

"There is no cause for great concern. I just can't move completely," says the American with a smile. "I'm sorry, did I scare you all. Thank you for your support. So far all the scans look good."

Return unknown

On Sunday, there will be a further update on the condition of the 99-time World Cup winner. As the US ski team announced on Twitter, no damage to the ligaments was found. Bones and internal organs also appear to be in good order.

There is a stab wound on the right side of her abdomen as well as a serious muscle injury, it continues. The wound apparently could not be stitched because it was too deep and there was a risk of infection.

An update from @MikaelaShiffrin ⬇️



Following her crash in yesterday's giant slalom at the Stifel Killington Cup, Mikaela was taken down by sled and transferred by ambulance to be evaluated at Rutland Regional Medical Center.



- There was no ligament damage assessed.

- Bones and… — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) December 1, 2024

Shiffrin is currently in severe pain and her return date to the slopes is still uncertain. Further information is to follow.

She is currently barely able to walk and is therefore unable to get to the venue, although she is eager to cheer on her team in person at the slalom on Sunday.