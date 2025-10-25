Mikaela Shiffrin doubts her form before the start of the season. Keystone

Eleven months ago, Mikaela Shiffrin injured her stomach in a fall. Three months later, she takes her 100th victory. Before the new season, she is in low spirits. The chance for Lara Gut-Behrami?

Keystone-SDA SDA

Does she want to counteract the pressure? Or is she really going into the season with a lot of doubts? Mikaela Shiffrin actually has little reason to be pessimistic. The American record holder has 101 World Cup victories to her name at the age of 30. She won two of them last spring, i.e. after the injury break due to the deep wound in her abdomen, which she sustained in a fall in the giant slalom in Killington and which resulted in several operations.

Federica Brignone, the overall World Cup winner of the previous season, and Petra Vlhova, her toughest rival in the slalom, are still missing. Her own preparation went smoothly. She has had a "great summer", said Shiffrin recently at a media event organized by her ski equipment supplier Atomic, referring in particular to her leisure activities, but also to her progress in the giant slalom.

Many uncertainties

And yet, three days before the giant slalom opener on Saturday in Sölden, Shiffrin says: "I'm not necessarily going into the season with the feeling that I'm one of the fastest athletes." She can only dream of winning the overall World Cup due to her current situation, says Shiffrin. "There are a lot of uncertainties at the moment. I will have to improve every race."

The uncertainties relate primarily to the disciplines outside of the slalom. Even in giant slalom, Shiffrin does not yet see herself at her former level after the summer preparation. One of the main focuses of the training camps has therefore been to catch up again in the giant slalom, Shiffrin explains.

It is true that it is in Shiffrin's nature to lower expectations. However, the results in her second strongest discipline since her comeback have actually been unusually modest: Once she was eliminated, once she failed to qualify for the second run, once she dropped out in the first run. In the WCSL ranking, the basis for the start list, she is now only number 31. The problems were also of a psychological nature. She has post-traumatic stress disorder, says Shiffrin.

No downhill races, St. Moritz as a super-G test

Shiffrin has recently avoided speed races altogether due to safety concerns following the serious fall of her fiancé Aleksander Kilde in Wengen. And that will remain the case for the time being: she has ruled out competing in the downhill races this season. She wants to see where she stands in the super-G in St. Moritz in December and then decide on further starts.

Shiffrin is thus remaining true to her cautious approach, which has saved her from very serious injuries so far. Is this Lara Gut-Behrami's chance to crown her last season before retiring by winning the overall World Cup for the third time after 2016 and 2024? Yes! If Gut-Behrami stays healthy and manages to keep her focus on her farewell tour, the 34-year-old from Ticino has a slight advantage, as she will collect points in three disciplines, starting the winter as number 1 in the super-G, number 5 in the downhill and number 6 in the giant slalom in the previous season.

Shiffrin, for her part, was only among the best in the slalom in the complicated last season. As last year's overall World Cup winner Federica Brignone will not return until shortly before the Olympic Games at the earliest, there are hardly any other opponents with the tools to win the overall World Cup. Sofia Goggia would be the most likely. The talents Zrinka Ljutic (21) and Lara Colturi (18), who have arrived at the top of the world, are only just starting out, while Camille Rast should dominate in the slalom and giant slalom.

Perhaps the last Olympic Games

At the Olympic Games, Shiffrin has surprisingly little to show compared to her own numbers. Three medals, one gold each in 2014 in Sochi and 2018 in Pyeongchang and one silver in 2018, came from eleven races in three Olympic appearances. Her podium rate in the World Cup is over 50 percent (281 starts, 157 podium places).

Shiffrin does not believe that there will be many more Olympic races in her career. "I don't know if it will be my last Olympic Games. I think so," she says. However, the slalom queen from Colorado, who will turn 31 in March, doesn't want to completely rule out another participation in the French Alps in 2030: "You never know."

You might also be interested in this