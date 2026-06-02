The Austrian Mirjam Puchner is ending her career. As the speed specialist announced at a press conference, she is retiring after 14 years in the Downhill and Super-G World Cup.

With a silver medal from the 2022 Olympic Games and the 2025 World Championships, Puchner is one of the most successful Austrian skiers of recent years in the speed disciplines.

"To be at the top in the World Cup, you have to be prepared to take the absolute maximum risk. Last winter, however, I sensed that something had changed in me. The necessary ultimate consistency and unconditional willingness to take risks were no longer as pronounced as in previous years," says Puchner, explaining her decision to retire.

She made her debut in the World Cup in January 2013 in St. Anton, and the 34-year-old celebrated her first victory three years later. Puchner competed in a total of 178 World Cup races - she finished on the podium nine times and won twice.