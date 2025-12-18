  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Transported away by helicopter Möller spins during a jump and crashes heavily

Syl Battistuzzi

18.12.2025

There was another bad fall in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. This time it was the Norwegian Fredrik Möller.

18.12.2025, 15:46

18.12.2025, 15:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The triumph of the two Swiss racers Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen in changeable conditions in Val Gardena/Gröden is overshadowed by the serious crash of Norwegian Fredrik Möller.
  • The 25-year-old had problems on the notorious camel humps, lost control on a jump and hit the piste with full force. He received lengthy treatment and was eventually transported away.
Show more

The top riders finally mastered the Pista Saslong when the athletes with higher starting numbers were allowed to race. There were several interruptions during the race due to the limited visibility.

Swiss double victory in Val Gardena/Gröden. 50th World Cup victory for Odermatt - von Allmen a strong second

Swiss double victory in Val Gardena/Gröden50th World Cup victory for Odermatt - von Allmen a strong second

And some riders had serious problems with the camel humps, were leveraged out there and then crashed on the jump. The Italian Nicolo Molteni (start number 44) got off lightly, but the Norwegian Fredrik Möller (start number 45) was hit harder after thirty seconds of riding - the 25-year-old hit the hard piste from a height of around six meters.

Möller ultimately has to be transported away by helicopter - but the race continues after a lengthy interruption. There is still no information about Möller's state of health.

Merh Ski

Historic exploit. Odermatt on von Allmen:

Historic exploitOdermatt on von Allmen: "After Franjo's run, I didn't know where I could be faster"

Broke both legs 3 years ago. This comeback is the best surprise of the ski winter

Broke both legs 3 years agoThis comeback is the best surprise of the ski winter

Alpine skiing. Sandro Zurbrügg's first European Cup victory

Alpine skiingSandro Zurbrügg's first European Cup victory