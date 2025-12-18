There was another bad fall in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. This time it was the Norwegian Fredrik Möller.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The triumph of the two Swiss racers Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen in changeable conditions in Val Gardena/Gröden is overshadowed by the serious crash of Norwegian Fredrik Möller.

The 25-year-old had problems on the notorious camel humps, lost control on a jump and hit the piste with full force. He received lengthy treatment and was eventually transported away. Show more

The top riders finally mastered the Pista Saslong when the athletes with higher starting numbers were allowed to race. There were several interruptions during the race due to the limited visibility.

And some riders had serious problems with the camel humps, were leveraged out there and then crashed on the jump. The Italian Nicolo Molteni (start number 44) got off lightly, but the Norwegian Fredrik Möller (start number 45) was hit harder after thirty seconds of riding - the 25-year-old hit the hard piste from a height of around six meters.

Möller ultimately has to be transported away by helicopter - but the race continues after a lengthy interruption. There is still no information about Möller's state of health.