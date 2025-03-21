Alexis Monney fastest in training in Sun Valley. KEYSTONE

After the downhill skiers had to skip the first training session in Sun Valley on Thursday due to heavy snowfall, the speed specialists were able to test the course for the World Cup final for the first time today.

Syl Battistuzzi

The best time was set by Alexis Monney from Switzerland. The 25-year-old outpaced Florian Schieder and Daniel Hemetsberger. With Stefan Rogentin (7th), Loïc Meillard (10th), Franjo von Allmen (12th) and Justin Murisier (15th), other Swiss Ski racers finished close together.

Marco Odermatt, the leader in the downhill discipline - the man from Nidwalden has an 83-point lead over von Allmen - finished in 20th place, while Lars Rösti retired early.

If Monney finishes ahead of Slovenia's Miha Hrobat in Saturday's race, Switzerland will actually take first to third place in the supreme discipline.