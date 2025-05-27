Justin Murisier has another rehab ahead of him Keystone

Justin Murisier had to have an operation on his back on Tuesday morning due to a herniated disc.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the second operation this year for the 33-year-old from Valais, after he already had to undergo surgery on his right knee in April.

If the rehab goes as planned, Murisier should be able to resume snow training with the team as planned. "I will also recover from this health setback and fight my way back," he was quoted as saying in a Swiss-Ski media release. Murisier won his first World Cup race last December with victory in the downhill in Beaver Creek, Colorado.