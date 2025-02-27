It was not easy for Mikaela Shiffrin to return to the top. KEYSTONE

After months of physical and mental suffering, Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, overcame injuries and fears and returned more determined than ever.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mikaela Shiffrin has achieved her historic 100th World Cup victory with her triumph in the slalom in Sestriere after a year marked by injuries.

After a crash in Killington last November, she had to undergo surgery and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder to find the right balance between body and mind.

Now that the wounds have healed, the US American sees this success as a new beginning and is preparing to rewrite the history of alpine skiing. Show more

Last weekend, Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated her 100th World Cup victory with her triumph in the slalom in Sestriere. However, the American's season was anything but easy.

Back in January 2024, she crashed in the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo and only returned in the technical disciplines in the season finale. Then, in November, when she was on the verge of her 100th victory on her home slope in Killington, Shiffrin crashed and suffered a deep puncture wound in her abdomen and severe muscle trauma. Due to complications from an abdominal injury, she subsequently had to undergo surgery and postpone her comeback until February.

Now the record World Cup winner is back, breaking the magic 100 mark in Sestriere. "It was a constant battle to get my muscles back into working order," admits the 29-year-old in an interview with "CNN". She says she found it difficult to return to the slopes.

"When we arrived in Europe in February and I started to intensify my training on the snow, I felt a kind of disconnect between mind and body. I wanted to do certain technical movements, but I just couldn't," admits the 29-year-old, explaining that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder for a long time after the fall in Killington.

Shiffrin on her body's reaction

"My body is screaming at me like it's in escape mode: 'No, don't do it, it's risky, it's dangerous'. This course was a bit of a whiplash, I think, both for me and for the whole team," said Shiffrin.

"Last year was particularly difficult," recalls the Vail-born skier, "in the last few weeks what happened has come back and it was really intense. There was certainly no shortage of tears on Sunday".

Now that all the wounds have healed and the historic mark of 100 wins has been reached, the American - already one of the greatest female skiers of all time at the age of 29 - wants to break all records.

"I have this feeling that the 100-win mark is like a new beginning. I feel like I'm starting from scratch and I want to ride this wave and see where it takes me," says Shiffrin, who is ready to continue dominating the sport of skiing even in the midst of a thousand difficulties. "My biggest goal has nothing to do with results and milestones. It's just about listening to myself and finding out what's possible now. It's really overwhelming and a bit stressful, but it's also kind of exciting."