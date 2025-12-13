After her serious fall in downhill training in St. Moritz, the next horror diagnosis for Michelle Gisin follows: cruciate ligament and inner ligament are torn.
As feared, Michelle Gisin suffered serious injuries to her left knee as well as injuries to her cervical spine and wrist in her crash in St. Moritz on Thursday. As the Swiss Ski Association announced on Saturday, Gisin also suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn medial collateral ligament.
These were the results of the examinations that the 32-year-old from Engelberg underwent following the successful operations on her cervical spine and right hand. According to Swiss Ski, a further operation is planned as soon as the 32-year-old has recovered somewhat from the operations on her cervical spine and right hand.