Marco Schwarz is looking for his form. IMAGO

Austria's slalom racers are not getting back on track: the poor results of the World Cup season so far continue in Madonna - self-confidence is at an all-time low ahead of the classics.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Austrian slalom racers are in a sporting crisis: at the night slalom in Madonna di Campiglio, only two ÖSV athletes made it into the points, with the best finishing twelfth.

Top performers such as Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller were once again clearly disappointing, which further increases the pressure ahead of the classics.

Head coach Marko Pfeifer criticizes the lack of consistency and willingness to take risks and demands full commitment from his skiers in order to become competitive again. Show more

The Austrian slalom racers are currently experiencing a difficult phase in the World Cup. The night slalom in Madonna di Campiglio was the next setback: Only two ÖSV athletes scored World Cup points, several (supposed) top performers failed early on.

The best Austrian was Michael Matt in 12th place, followed by Johannes Strolz in 17th place - figures that ruthlessly reveal the current performance level of the team. After five slaloms, the proud skiing nation has only one 6th place to show for itself (Dominik Raschner in Gurgl) - a meagre result.

Marco Schwarz's conclusion in Madonna was particularly clear, as he clearly missed out on the second run and assessed his performance in no uncertain terms: "It was simply bad." The Carinthian made no excuses and made it clear that the responsibility lay solely with him: "That had nothing to do with slalom skiing," said Schwarz, who won in the same place in 2023.

Manuel Feller, overall slalom winner the winter before last, was also eliminated early on and once again fell well short of expectations. The Tyrolean is still waiting for a result that lives up to his claim.

The 33-year-old Tyrolean is the last Austrian to win a race (at the World Cup final at the end of February 2024 in Palisades Tahoe). In Madonna, Feller has recorded his second zero this winter. "If I don't take risks, you can quickly end up 15th or 20th - that's not what I ski for, I want to keep moving forward," emphasizes Feller, who is still waiting for his first top ten finish this winter.

ÖSV head coach demands full throttle

Head coach Marko Pfeifer reminds ORF (via "Krone") that not so long ago, everyone imitated Feller's turn and line. Now most people ski like that. "It's very cheeky riding, a short push. It's getting more and more brutal. If you don't do it from top to bottom and ride with a bit of reserve, you'll get passed right away," he says.

"You can only do it at full throttle," emphasized Pfeifer, referring to the extremely close competition at the top of the World Cup. Small mistakes immediately have big consequences. Pfeifer's conclusion after the performance of his protégés: "We can't be satisfied like this." He hopes that his skiers will find a way out of the sporting crisis: "Every race that goes by without a result is bad for your self-confidence."

However, Pfeifer also criticizes the course setting. "It's sometimes too easy in the World Cup," he says. He particularly disliked the first run. At least the second run was "more exciting". The praise comes as no surprise. After all, it was the Austrian coach Robert Füss who put him there. Pfeifer's wish: "There should be a bit more difficult courses in the World Cup."

Regardless of the kiss: ahead of the upcoming classics in Adelboden, Wengen, Kitzbühel and Schladming, the Austrian slalom racers are under a lot of pressure.