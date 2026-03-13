Swiss speed specialist Niels Hintermann will also not be competing in the downhill in Courchevel and explains his retirement in an interview with SRF after the race.

Tobias Benz

Niels Hintermann has recently withdrawn from the Ski World Cup twice in a row. In Courchevel, the speed specialist explained why to SRF: the 30-year-old is ending his career.

"I'm done with skiing. I'm no longer prepared to risk my life the way I should. I've been given a second life through therapy and I don't want to play around with that," says Hintermann, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2024.

He is no longer prepared to go full throttle. He already noticed this in Garmisch, adds Hintermann. He had panic attacks at the start. "We tried everything again with hypnosis and, and, and. But as soon as I go up to the start, my body and my head say no. The whole body trembles, everything is closed. You have various scenarios in your head that you don't want to have in your head."

That's why he has now decided to end his career as an active skier. "I want to stop on my own terms and not suddenly find myself in a net. It's good for me the way it is. I can look back on the whole thing with a very happy eye," says Hintermann.

Odermatt: "You can't rate it highly enough"

The dangers of the speed disciplines are always apparent in the World Cup. In recent years, serious crashes involving top skiers such as Aleksander Kilde and Cyprien Sarrazin have caused a stir and highlighted just how high the risk is in downhill racing.

Marco Odermatt follows Hintermann in an interview on SRF and has nothing but praise for his team-mate: "His comeback can't be rated highly enough. He has made his way back to the top of the world once again. But when your head says it's enough, I think it's very strong when you can see it that way."

Enjoying the new gift of life

Hintermann's recovery from lymphoma also played a decisive role in his decision to retire. Before the 2024/25 season, a physiotherapist had noticed an enlarged lymph node. The Zurich native, who had married a few months earlier, had not felt any symptoms. Thanks to early detection and immediate treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he says he was given a second life. He no longer wants to put this at risk.

At the beginning of the season, Hintermann still managed to focus on the races for the most part. With 7th place in Val Gardena/Gröden and 6th in the classic race in Kitzbühel, he even fulfilled the Olympic standard and was taken along to Bormio. There, however, he lost out to Stefan Rogentin in the internal elimination and, after his 16th place in Beijing 2022, did not compete in any further Olympic races.

An authentic popular figure

Overall, Hintermann can look back on a great career with over 100 World Cup starts. He has celebrated three victories, with his home win in Wengen standing out in particular. In 2017, he surprisingly won the combined in the Bernese Oberland. His two further victories came in the downhill races in Kvitfjell in 2022 and 2024. He also achieved four further podium places in the supreme discipline, finishing third in each case.

Hintermann is also remembered for his open manner - he always said what he thought freely. Most recently in Bormio, this led to him openly criticizing the coaches before apologizing for the outburst. "I'm on fire for this sport, maybe a little too hard sometimes," he explained on Instagram and said goodbye with the words: "Your hot-headed Niels."

Now he is also ending his career without mincing his words. Hintermann is showing strength by consciously recognizing his own limits and setting clear priorities.

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