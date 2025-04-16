Niels Hintermann is healthy again after his cancer diagnosis and is back on the boards for the first time in St. Moritz. Hintermann and his coach have a positive assessment.

Linus Hämmerli

Niels Hintermann completed his first training sessions on the slopes in the Engadine last week.

Hintermann says that the training sessions went "much better" than he had expected.

Speed coach Reto Nydegger is also in a positive mood. Hintermann has competed in around ten downhill runs and skied very solidly. Show more

Last October, doctors diagnosed Niels Hintermann with lymph node cancer. The good news came in February: Hintermann is cured. Around seven weeks after his recovery, the man from the Zurich Oberland is back on the slopes in the Engadin.

In the second week of April, Hintermann completed his first speed training sessions in St. Moritz. With success. "To sum up, I can say that my return to downhill and super-G skiing has worked much better than I thought when I arrived in the Engadin," he tellsBlick. In terms of fitness, however, he still has "considerable deficits".

Altitude still giving Hintermann a hard time

On the first day of training, Hintermann only skied gliding turns, one day later he went one better and completed "a few" super-G runs. Nevertheless, he had to accept a setback: "During the night, I had to realize that I was still struggling a bit with the altitude after the chemotherapy." Hintermann slept miserably on Wednesday night and had to miss the planned downhill training the following morning.

Later on, however, he was able to do the downhill. On both Thursday and Friday, the three-time winner of a World Cup race was on the slats of his showpiece discipline. "That was a lot of fun," the 29-year-old sums up. The only thing he had great respect for was the Panorama curve. The slope was bumpy there, so he reduced his speed at this point.

Coach Nydegger speaks of childlike joy

Alongside Hintermann, Reto Nydegger is also positive. The head speed coach had originally assumed that Hintermann would only ski gliding turns. "But in the end, he did around ten downhill runs here and skied very solidly."

Nydegger speaks of the "childlike joy" that he could see on Hintermann's face after the first training runs. He is certain that Hintermann's successful comeback will spur him on during training in the summer.

A downhill training camp in South America is on the agenda for next September. After his successful ski comeback, participation is likely to be Hintermann's next goal on his way back to the World Cup slopes.