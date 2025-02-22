Niels Hintermann on October 9, 2024, when he made his cancer public. Keystone

Around four months after the shocking diagnosis, Niels Hintermann has won the battle against lymphoma for the time being. The 29-year-old from Zurich announced this on Instagram on Saturday morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Niels Hintermann is cured of his cancer.

He made his illness public in October.

The Zurich Oberlander has left it open as to when he will return to the Ski World Cup. Show more

"Over and out! So happy about the result: CANCER-FREE," wrote Hintermann, thanking everyone for their support over the past few months. "It hasn't always been easy days, but of course I am overjoyed that this time is now over and there is a clear goal again, even if the path to the goal is not yet completely clear."

Hintermann made his illness public at the beginning of October, after which the lymph gland cancer was treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Due to the good chances of recovery, the man from Bülach was already optimistic at the time, also with regard to continuing his top-class sporting career.

However, the three-time World Cup winner left it open in his Instagram post when he plans to return to the race slopes.