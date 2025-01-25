Nina Ortlieb, the World Championship silver medalist in the downhill, has suffered another serious injury in the World Cup downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
According to the Austrian Ski Association, the Vorarlberg native suffered a fracture of the lower leg in her right leg during her fall on the Kandahar.
The 28-year-old speed specialist had just fought her way back for the umpteenth time after breaking her tibia and fibula. Now she is facing her 23rd operation.