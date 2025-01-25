  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen Nina Ortlieb crashes badly and breaks her lower leg

SDA

25.1.2025 - 14:24

Austrian speed specialist Nina Ortlieb breaks her lower leg in Garmisch and has to undergo surgery for the 23rd time.
Austrian speed specialist Nina Ortlieb breaks her lower leg in Garmisch and has to undergo surgery for the 23rd time.
Keystone

Nina Ortlieb, the World Championship silver medalist in the downhill, has suffered another serious injury in the World Cup downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2025, 14:24

25.01.2025, 14:29

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Nina Ortlieb had a serious fall in the downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
  • Immediately after the fall, she called for help with loud cries.
  • She was taken to hospital by helicopter. The diagnosis: fractured lower leg.
Show more

According to the Austrian Ski Association, the Vorarlberg native suffered a fracture of the lower leg in her right leg during her fall on the Kandahar.

The 28-year-old speed specialist had just fought her way back for the umpteenth time after breaking her tibia and fibula. Now she is facing her 23rd operation.

Downhill in Garmisch. Corinne Suter finishes on the podium behind two Italians

Downhill in GarmischCorinne Suter finishes on the podium behind two Italians

"I feel better from day to day"Cyprien Sarrazin speaks for the first time since the horror crash in Bormio

More from the department

Hahnenkamm triumph missed. Odermatt:

Hahnenkamm triumph missedOdermatt: "Funnily enough, it didn't annoy me"

Swiss winning streak snapped. Crawford snatches the Kitzbühel triumph from Monney - Odermatt off the podium

Swiss winning streak snappedCrawford snatches the Kitzbühel triumph from Monney - Odermatt off the podium

Odermatt's first Streif. First victory in Kitzbühel with a measured risk

Odermatt's first StreifFirst victory in Kitzbühel with a measured risk