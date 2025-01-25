Austrian speed specialist Nina Ortlieb breaks her lower leg in Garmisch and has to undergo surgery for the 23rd time. Keystone

Nina Ortlieb, the World Championship silver medalist in the downhill, has suffered another serious injury in the World Cup downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

According to the Austrian Ski Association, the Vorarlberg native suffered a fracture of the lower leg in her right leg during her fall on the Kandahar.

The 28-year-old speed specialist had just fought her way back for the umpteenth time after breaking her tibia and fibula. Now she is facing her 23rd operation.