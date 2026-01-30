Nine days before the Olympic downhill, Lindsey Vonn crashes heavily in Crans-Montana. Although the US American is able to ski to the finish on her own afterwards, she is transported away by helicopter. Is she in danger of dropping out of the Olympics?

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The downhill in Crans-Montana is stopped after six racers and three heavy crashes. Lindsey Vonn was one of the athletes who crashed.

The leader of the downhill World Cup remains lying in the safety nets for several minutes and can only cross the finish line in pain.

The Olympic downhill is just nine days away. Show more

The main rehearsal for the women's Olympic downhill has failed. The weather in Crans-Montana did not play ball, making life difficult for the first six racers and the reason why the race had to be abandoned. Three of the six racers who started the race fell and ended up in the safety nets.

After Nina Ortlieb and Marte Monsen, Lindsey Vonn, who has already won two races in this discipline this season, was also hit with bib number 6. The 41-year-old falls in the same turn as Ortlieb and remains lying in the safety nets after the fall.

Although the leader of the downhill classification is able to get up after a few minutes and ski to the finish herself, she seems to be struggling with pain. She repeatedly stops and grabs her left knee. She then disappears into the first-aid tent in the finish area and is eventually transported away by helicopter.

Lindsey Vonn fights back tears in the finish area in Crans-Montana. Picture: Keystone

Svindal gives first update

"The physio did some examinations. It was pretty positive. But there are a few things we're not sure about. Then it's better to have it properly examined in hospital. Because she's already in pain, then you have to know what it is," coach Aksel Lund Svindal gives an initial update on SRF. The left knee is affected. "It could be worse. But it's better to know exactly what it is."

The Norwegian adds: "It wasn't a nice day today. 50 percent landed in the net. Nobody likes that so close to the Olympics." Because now the big trembling begins for the gold favorite and her team. The Olympic downhill and thus the big dream of the exceptional athlete is already on the program on Sunday, 8 February in Cortina.

