To get a feel for what makes a Lauberhorn race so exciting, blue News sends clowns to the ski circus in Wengen, who try to shine in the awning rather than get anywhere near the ring.

Philipp Dahm

Blue News sends two old white men to the Lauberhorn race in Wengen who have no idea about Super-G.

This preamble is proven audiovisually in the video.

But the video is entertaining. Show more

When it comes to skiing, the professionals naturally work in the sports editorial department at blue News.

However, someone thought it would be a good idea to put the naive, elderly news stallion, who has no idea about the ski circus, in front of the cart and send him to the traditional Lauberhorn race. With a similarly old cameraman, who prefers archaeology, which is just as old, to the dull sport.

Without the two of them being accredited for the top event.

What could possibly go wrong?

The result is a look behind the scenes. Because we really weren't very close.

But hopefully our clip is still entertaining. At least we have clarified the question of why the whole thing is actually called Super-G. You could have googled it - but finding out the answer on site is more memorable.

Friendly photo bomb: the editor has company. blue News

Speaking of which: the Patrouille Suisse was also there. More in the video.



