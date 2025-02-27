Swiss double victory at the start! Grob takes gold in the downhill, silver for Mathis

The Junior World Championships in Tarvisio, Italy, get off to a very good start from a Swiss perspective. Stefanie Grob and Jasmin Mathis secured a double victory in the women's downhill.

Due to the poor slope conditions, the medal winners were determined in a sprint downhill with two runs. Stefanie Grob was not deterred by this. Just like two years earlier in St. Anton, the 21-year-old from Appenzell was crowned Junior World Champion in the supreme discipline.

Just one hundredth of a second behind her, Jasmin Mathis, who is the same age, finished in second place to complete the Swiss one-two. After the first run, Mathis from Nidwalden was already in 2nd place 14 hundredths behind Grob, who was leading at the halfway point. France's Garance Meyer completed the podium.

While Mathis had never before finished on the podium at international junior championships, Grob won her sixth medal at a Junior World Championships.