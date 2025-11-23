Lara Gut-Behrami will soon have definitive clarity on the state of her knee. (archive photo) Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami is back in Switzerland after her serious training crash in the USA. There is still no new information on the condition of her knee.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the shock of Friday when the news came that Lara Gut-Behrami had crashed in super-G training in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and seriously injured herself. It quickly became clear that the most successful Swiss skier of the last decade was facing the end of her career. The 34-year-old from Ticino had announced her retirement at the end of the season anyway.

Her left knee was affected and there are fears of a torn cruciate ligament and a meniscus injury, but this remains speculation for the moment. The Swiss women's head coach Beat Tschuor explained on Friday evening that, according to the doctors from Swiss-Ski, there would only be certainty in the course of the week after examinations at the hospital in Geneva.

The only thing that was clear on Sunday was that Gut-Behrami had definitely suffered a concussion. And according to information from SRF and Blick, she returned to Switzerland on Saturday and arrived in Geneva. Now it remains to be seen whether a great career really did come to such an unfortunate end during training in Colorado.

You might also be interested in this