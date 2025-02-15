Wendy Holdener takes silver in the World Championship slalom. Keystone

As so often, Wendy Holdener has to settle for second place in the World Championship slalom. But there is no sign of frustration for the skier from Schwyz. Quite the opposite.

Jan Arnet

Wendy Holdener wins the silver medal in the World Championship slalom. Only her compatriot Camille Rast is faster than her.

Once again, Holdener has to settle for second place. But that is anything but difficult for the 31-year-old.

"I'm super happy, I was able to catch up in the second run," says Holdener. Show more

Gold in the slalom. Wendy Holdener is still missing that in her great career. And the woman from Schwyz still has to wait. In Saalbach, compatriot Camille Rast snatches the World Championship gold medal from under her nose. Holdener once again had to settle for silver. As she did at the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Olympics. She also took Olympic bronze in Beijing in 2022.

She has also finished second three times in the World Cup this season. Now she just missed out on a major coup at the World Championships. But the 31-year-old is not disappointed. Quite the opposite. In the two-minute interview with SRF, Holdener says the word "happy" four times and can't emphasize often enough that she is overjoyed.

"I'm happy that I was able to finish the World Championships like this. I'm already tired, now I can celebrate a bit more," she says. She set the fastest time in the second run, improving from fourth to second place and taking her ninth World Championship medal in total.

"You have to find the solution to ski better in the second run. I managed to do that, I'm super happy I was able to catch up," says Holdener. She doesn't begrudge Rast the victory: "Camille simply skied sensationally today."