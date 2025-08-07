  1. Residential Customers
Slalom specialist has had enough Noel von Grünigen retires: "I can look back with a lot of pride"

SDA

7.8.2025 - 12:44

Noel von Grünigen retires as a ski racer.
Noel von Grünigen retires as a ski racer.
Keystone

Noel von Grünigen is retiring from ski racing. The 30-year-old from the Bernese Oberland announces his retirement on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA

07.08.2025, 12:44

07.08.2025, 13:05

"That's it, a wonderful time is coming to an end! After careful consideration, I'm ending my sporting career as a ski racer," von Grünigen informs his followers. "Somehow I didn't quite get as far as I wanted to as a young boy, but I did get much further than I thought I would."

He is very grateful that he was spared any serious injuries. "What I remember even more than the results is the privilege of having been a ski racer and therefore part of an entire generation of Swiss skiers." For him, it remains "an unforgettable time that I can already look back on with a lot of pride, I really enjoyed it".

The slalom specialist always belonged to the second guard in the Swiss team. He never made his breakthrough in the World Cup. The son of Michael von Grünigen's best result was 19th place in the slalom four and a half years ago in Schladming. He scored further World Cup points in two other races.

