Sebastian Foss-Solevaag became slalom world champion in 2021, Keystone

Former world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag has ended his active career in alpine skiing. The 33-year-old Norwegian announced his decision on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Skiing has taught me so much, but now it's time to do something new. I don't know what that will be yet, but I'm really looking forward to it," writes Foss-Solevaag on Instagram.

Foss-Solevaag celebrated his greatest success by winning slalom gold at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo. A year later, he also took Olympic bronze in his specialty discipline in Beijing.

Videos from the department