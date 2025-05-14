  1. Residential Customers
He became slalom world champion in 2021 Norwegian ski star ends his career

SDA

14.5.2025 - 19:42

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag became slalom world champion in 2021,
Sebastian Foss-Solevaag became slalom world champion in 2021,
Keystone

Former world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag has ended his active career in alpine skiing. The 33-year-old Norwegian announced his decision on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA

14.05.2025, 19:42

14.05.2025, 20:08

"Skiing has taught me so much, but now it's time to do something new. I don't know what that will be yet, but I'm really looking forward to it," writes Foss-Solevaag on Instagram.

Foss-Solevaag celebrated his greatest success by winning slalom gold at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo. A year later, he also took Olympic bronze in his specialty discipline in Beijing.

