The planned new finish stadium for the 2027 World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana VS is still standing on shaky ground. Objections to the construction by four local residents are even jeopardizing the staging of the event.

The twelve million franc project includes the conversion of the building in the finish stadium, which was built for the 1987 Alpine World Ski Championships. The main complaints of the opponents relate to the nuisance that the construction site will cause in the neighborhood, as well as the proximity of the planned future underground car park of the stadium to their property.

"Negotiations are still ongoing," said Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, at a media briefing in the tourist resort on Wednesday. "The opponents have sent us 17 written requests, which we have answered positively."

Appeal possible

The opponents have not yet contacted the authorities to say whether they accept or reject the various proposals put forward by the municipality. Previously, both the State Council and the cantonal court had already rejected complaints from the owners of second homes. The residents now have the opportunity to lodge an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court.

The cantonal building commission has already issued the building permit and the contracts with the construction companies have been concluded with a view to the start of construction. "They all have a clause," Féraud continued.

Time is of the essence

In plain language, this means that If construction does not start, the municipality would pay nothing. "At the moment, we are on schedule," explained Féraud. But time is short. The deadline for finding a solution is mid-March, said the mayor. "Otherwise, the construction will be delayed or there is a risk that the construction will fail and the World Championships will not take place."

First, however, there is a dress rehearsal for the 2027 World Championships. The best skiers in the world will be in Crans-Montana on February 22 and 23 to compete in a men's downhill and super-G in the World Cup.

