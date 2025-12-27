Marco Odermatt keeps the red start number. KEYSTONE

Marco Schwarz spoils the Swiss' triple victory in the Livigno super-G. Alexis Monney, Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt nevertheless draw a positive balance.

Andreas Lunghi

It could have been the big Swiss party at the World Cup debut of the Italian venue Livigno, which came to the fore in the Old Year's week thanks to the Olympic races taking place in Bormio.

The Austrian Marco Schwarz, of all people, spoiled the triple victory for the Swiss. Alexis Monney came closest to the 30-year-old, who triumphed in this discipline for the first time ever.

"I'm very happy with my run, especially the lower part was really good," said the 25-year-old in an interview with SRF after crossing the finish line. He was a little hesitant at the top and waited to see how his skis would react.

Even if it wasn't enough to win by 0.2 seconds in the end, Monney is still satisfied. "The start of the season wasn't so great, I was always making mistakes. Today I wanted to do a run without any big mistakes. I managed to do that."

"I'm super happy"

Franjo von Allmen is close behind, celebrating another success after two consecutive zeros in the super-G. "I'm super happy. I built a bit of caution into the run, which is understandable."

Marco Odermatt misses out on the podium in fourth place. The dominator of recent years knows why it wasn't enough to make the podium or even win. "I predicted that it would be a close race. If you make mistakes, I knew that you wouldn't make it to the top. The entrance to the finish slope wasn't perfect either, so in the end I missed out on a few hundredths."

Despite missing out on the top three, the 28-year-old remains the leader in the discipline rankings and will start with the red number in the Super-G in Wengen in mid-January. This is because his two main rivals in the battle for the small crystal globe - Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser - have been eliminated in Livigno.

"I saw both of them at the start and then you know that there's not much to lose - especially on this aggressive snow. Kriechmayr doesn't make a big mistake, then it spikes him because the snow reacts in a special way. That's why I'm happy with this run," concludes Marco Odermatt.

