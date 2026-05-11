After a short break, Marco Odermatt is already back in the middle of his build-up program for the new ski season. At the Wings For Life World Run in Zug, he tells blue News why his "social batteries" are sometimes under more strain than his muscles.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt once again took part in the Wings for Life World Run in Zug and was delighted with the record number of participants. More than 12,657 runners from all over Switzerland took part.

After his vacations, Odermatt has started the build-up program for the new season again.

In the coming months, the overall World Cup winner will be concentrating primarily on fitness training. From August, skiing on snow will once again be the focus of his preparations. Show more

The Wings for Life World Run took place on Sunday. At the same time, runners around the world took to the starting line to raise money for spinal cord research. Around the world, 346,527 people from 192 nations in 173 countries registered for the run, once again setting a new record at international level. Around 9.2 million euros were raised.

In Switzerland, the run took place in Zug - with several top Swiss athletes such as Marco Odermatt taking part. The overall World Cup winner says of the event: "This is the sixth or seventh time I've taken part and it's always fun." This year, over 8,000 runners took part in Zug - more than ever before. "It's cool to play my part in ensuring that more and more people enjoy this event and that more and more donations are raised."

Marco Odermatt beams with other runners. zVg

Odermatt has many fond memories from his numerous participations - and also recommends the event to amateur runners: "It's never easier to run far than here. If you want to run ten, twenty, thirty or forty kilometers, this is the perfect moment. It's very easy in the crowd."

The batteries are charged

Incidentally, jogging is also part of the ski star's training program outside of the Wings for Life World Run. "It's part of summer training, but it's not a priority," explains Odermatt. As a supplement to cycling, however, it is ideal for endurance training: "I regularly jog on the running track, including intervals and sprints."

After his well-deserved vacation, Odermatt got straight back into training. "After the vacations, my batteries are 100 percent charged, but that goes down again quickly," he says. It's not just the physically intensive training sessions that are demanding, but also the many mandatory appointments that are scheduled. "That takes a lot of energy from the social batteries. Combining this with training is not always easy."

That's why Odermatt tries to get as many appointments done as possible before the intensive preparation phase begins. "If I have a day like that, I try to get as much done as possible so that I can concentrate on training most days."

In the coming months, the Nidwalden native will focus primarily on fitness training. "In May, June and July, the focus will be entirely on this," explains Odermatt. From August, it's back to the snow, where ski training takes priority. Until then, the main thing is to work hard on yourself.

Do you like skiing or trains? The young man here does both: